After COVID-19 took the lives of over 1 million Americans, I anticipated that our compassion and appreciation for life would increase. We witnessed nearly every nation suffer, children become orphans and tears shed over countless graves. Yet, we still seem unable to heal. Our tendency to blame others reached a new level and continues to persist today.

I thought the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and all that followed would be the final act of our scorn and division. However, in many ways, it was just a dagger inserted deep into the wounded spirit of our land.

Have we Americans forgotten where we live?

Credit: Lynn Walker Gendusa Credit: Lynn Walker Gendusa Around the July Fourth holiday, I typically write an uplifting column about our great nation. It still is a fantastic country, but are its citizens forgetting where they live? Are we lost in the briar patch of political discord and partisan rhetoric? It’s time to remember that we are all Americans and our unity is our strength. Long ago, 70 men from 13 colonies gathered in Philadelphia to draft a constitution for their new nation. These individuals came to America from various countries in search of hope, freedom and opportunity, united by a common dream. Their ages ranged from 26 to 81, and each man brought his own opinions and ideas to the table. They worked together, argued and likely threw a few ink wells during heated discussions. However, in the end, they compromised and reached an agreement, recognizing that the welfare of America was more important than their personal disputes and differing views.

The first sentence of our Constitution begins with the words: “We the People of the United States of America ...”

Every citizen in every state is expected to contribute to forming a more perfect union that establishes freedom, justice and equality for everyone.

The current political climate is costing this nation dearly

In Minnesota, political divisions resulted in the tragic deaths of a mother, father and their beloved dog. Others were severely injured because America’s importance was overshadowed by an individual’s philosophy.

Today, the bleeding from the dagger left in American civility and respect for life is oozing to the surface.

Anger and political unrest, often amplified by traditional and social media, undermine the appreciation for the freedom countless men and women have fought for from the 1700s to today.

Shameful discrimination, rampant misinformation and judgmental attitudes continue to foster a climate of fear in this country, as if a silent war is ongoing among us.

I would prefer the thrown inkwells over the hateful and disrespectful language that comes from some of our so-called leaders. Their words undermine the essence of free speech. When expressing ourselves freely leads to hate spilling into our communities, it costs our entire country dearly.

Would the Founding Fathers be disappointed in their descendants?

We are the people of America. We should not be characterized solely as Republicans or Democrats. We must return to being American citizens — proud, resilient and God-fearing individuals who love this nation.

We are not defined by those who lead us but by our actions. We can either help our nation bridge the divisions among us or fall into the chasm created.

We can use our fearlessness to stop spreading political, partisan and highly inflammatory rhetoric and actions. Don’t spread nasty emails, degrading remarks or hate-filled opinions. Instead, let’s engage in respectful dialogue, listen to different perspectives and seek common ground.

Many of our nation’s founders were concerned about establishing a two-party system in America. They feared that hyper-partisanship, disunity and the suppression of minority viewpoints would lead to the loss of hope and independence for all. Have their worries become a reality?

So, who are we loyal to? Do we celebrate July Fourth as a united nation or continue to demean those who don’t belong to our corner of thinking?

Building this nation required the efforts of people from every corner. Each individual labored and fought to protect the land we now call home. They entrusted us with a shared responsibility, not to divide it based on differing opinions about what is best for America but to collaborate and improve it together.

Those gathered in Philadelphia believed that future generations would be forever grateful for the fight they endured and the care they provided to ensure we would always be “We, the people … united.”

Are we?

Lynn Walker Gendusa of Roswell is an essay writer and author of the book “Southern Comfort.”