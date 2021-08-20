READERS WRITE

I am angered at the editorial, “Answers are still needed about 8-year old’s killing” (Editorial, Aug. 15). The AJC Editorial Board stated, “looting stores, or even torching police cars, is criminal behavior, yes, and worthy of prosecution and punishment. But it is a long way from gang members setting up a checkpoint in city streets and enforcing their way with long guns.”

Sadly, the editorial board is ranking levels of extreme criminal activity, making one less serious than the other. I somehow suspect that someone who owns a burned-out, looted store or destroyed automobile resents being considered a second-tier victim.