Readers Write

A father’s lesson in never taking voting for granted
Occasionally, Election Day falls on my Dad’s birthday, Nov. 3. My dad voted for the first time in 1924, and he voted for himself as he ran for a town office. He campaigned on his bicycle and won the election. Thus began Nat Tilden’s life of public service. Dad voted again in a town election in September, 1979. Immediately after voting, he died without warning. Ever a political pragmatist, he would have been very pleased he died after voting so that his vote counted in a special town election. He supported a woman for office, she won, and he finished his lifetime of work for women’s rights. Nat Tilden voted in every election from 1924 to 1979, including a time or two from a hospital bed. Yes, voting is a right, but it is also a duty. Never take voting for granted; plan your vote, and make your vote count.
ANNE LINCOLN TILDEN, DECATUR
Vote for Biden would be final step toward socialism
One could have watched the debate with the sound muted and still have detected Joe Biden’s panic. It was as if one of Jimmy Carter’s giant swamp rabbits was creeping up on him. Biden is the Democrats' straw man; they hope to keep him in one piece to win the election so he can abdicate to his running mate, Ms. Harris. Poor guy; you could see him stuttering with the sound turned off. The Democrats have written his pleas to those who survive on welfare and want even more, and they’ll vote for him to get it. Also standing in line are felons and illegal aliens who want their share of taxpayer dollars. The debate proved once again that we’re very fortunate to have President Trump on our side. If he was a Democrat, we’d be in trouble. The only thing Biden supporters can be sure of is that electing him is the final step toward socialism.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS