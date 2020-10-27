Readers Write

Vote for Biden would be final step toward socialism

One could have watched the debate with the sound muted and still have detected Joe Biden’s panic. It was as if one of Jimmy Carter’s giant swamp rabbits was creeping up on him. Biden is the Democrats' straw man; they hope to keep him in one piece to win the election so he can abdicate to his running mate, Ms. Harris. Poor guy; you could see him stuttering with the sound turned off. The Democrats have written his pleas to those who survive on welfare and want even more, and they’ll vote for him to get it. Also standing in line are felons and illegal aliens who want their share of taxpayer dollars. The debate proved once again that we’re very fortunate to have President Trump on our side. If he was a Democrat, we’d be in trouble. The only thing Biden supporters can be sure of is that electing him is the final step toward socialism.