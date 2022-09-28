A huge safety net hospital in Atlanta is soon to close. This is based to a great extent on the state government refusing to expand Medicaid.

When the Affordable Care Act was implemented, Medicare reimbursement to hospitals significantly dropped because there were supposed to be no more uninsured patients. However, in its infinite wisdom, our state government, along with 11 other predominantly Southern states, decided that they would rather have uninsured patients than billions of federal dollars and refused to expand Medicaid.