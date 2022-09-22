BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Democratic solution to every problem is to spend tax money

The Biden administration has ensured that it will not only get colder (which they will blame on climate change) but that this winter will be very costly for the world.

The Biden administration has ensured that our oil, natural gas and coal supplies will be reduced, but have made Russia stronger and the war in Ukraine more disastrous and long-lasting. Europe now depends on Russia for energy, and we could have been the provider. Thanks to the Biden administration, we and Europe are dependent on the enemy.

Thanks, Joe. You really handled this as well as your exit from Afghanistan. Add this to the illegal immigrants crossing the border with fentanyl, child and sex trafficking and the terrible crime wave in every Democrat-led city. The only Democratic solution is to spend government money to attempt to solve everything.

When you vote, please be sure you understand the consequences.

BRANDT ROSS, SANDY SPRINGS