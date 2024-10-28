As Georgia solidifies its position in the tech industry, balancing growth with environmental stewardship is essential for a sustainable future.

Medicare Advantage is no advantage to patients

It’s true that rural communities suffer when insurance payment practices erode patient care (AJC Opinion, Oct. 20).

Two years ago, the Atlanta Medical Center stopped serving its inner-city patients for similar reasons. Hospitals, doctors and patients across Georgia struggle to survive in an environment dominated by commercial insurance plans called “Medicare Advantage.”

By contrast, some of us elders are fortunate to get care through the federal program of nonprofit, traditional Medicare. This is a nationwide, universal plan in which all hospitals and doctors participate. When we need care, we aren’t burdened with long waits for prior authorization, frequent denials of payment or restricted panels of doctors and hospitals. These burdens are an “advantage” only for the profits of the commercial plans. They can offer free sneakers and lower premiums because privatized plans receive 22% more funding than traditional Medicare for covering similar beneficiaries.

The government should redirect its funding from the privatized plans to improve the benefits of traditional Medicare.

HENRY KAHN, M.D., ATLANTA

DR. KAHN IS A RETIRED PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN