Data center expansion impacts environment
The rapid expansion of data center campuses in Georgia is expected to have substantial implications for climate change and natural resources. With major projects such as the DC BLOX Atlanta East Hyperscale Data Center Campus and the Rumble Technology Campus in Monroe County, there will be significant demands on energy and water resources. These facilities, designed to accommodate millions of square feet and requiring vast amounts of power, contribute to increased greenhouse gas emissions and potentially strain local water supplies.
Additionally, the construction of a massive $1 billion data center campus by Strategic Real Estate Partners near Microsoft’s Azure data center in Palmetto will further amplify these impacts. Though these developments boost the local economy and create jobs, they emphasize that we need sustainable practices. Companies must invest in renewable energy sources, efficient cooling systems and water recycling technologies to mitigate their environmental footprint.
As Georgia solidifies its position in the tech industry, balancing growth with environmental stewardship is essential for a sustainable future.
ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA
Medicare Advantage is no advantage to patients
It’s true that rural communities suffer when insurance payment practices erode patient care (AJC Opinion, Oct. 20).
Two years ago, the Atlanta Medical Center stopped serving its inner-city patients for similar reasons. Hospitals, doctors and patients across Georgia struggle to survive in an environment dominated by commercial insurance plans called “Medicare Advantage.”
By contrast, some of us elders are fortunate to get care through the federal program of nonprofit, traditional Medicare. This is a nationwide, universal plan in which all hospitals and doctors participate. When we need care, we aren’t burdened with long waits for prior authorization, frequent denials of payment or restricted panels of doctors and hospitals. These burdens are an “advantage” only for the profits of the commercial plans. They can offer free sneakers and lower premiums because privatized plans receive 22% more funding than traditional Medicare for covering similar beneficiaries.
The government should redirect its funding from the privatized plans to improve the benefits of traditional Medicare.
HENRY KAHN, M.D., ATLANTA
DR. KAHN IS A RETIRED PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN