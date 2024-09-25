Duncan’s support for Harris is ‘mind-boggling’
Former Lt Governor Geoff Duncan’s latest contribution to the AJC is simply mind-boggling. (“Harris can help GOP reclaim its principles,” Sept. 19). He is supporting VP Harris for president so that the leftward lurch of government can continue to cause havoc for four more years for the sole purpose of changing the Republican Party. This shows he has ‘lost the plot’ about the purpose of the political parties and elections.
He faults President Donald Trump for the $8 trillion addition to the deficit in his four-year term and doesn’t mention the greater addition under Biden-Harris that will continue to explode if she becomes president. The harm to the nation under Biden-Harris thus far will continue. There will be no “New Way Forward,” and we will emerge four years hence far worse off from unchecked spending and immigration led by another ‘opportunist’ who didn’t even enter a single primary.
GARY O’NEILL, MARIETTA
Justice takes a back seat in Burt Jones fake elector case
Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council, waited 21 months to assign a prosecutor to look into allegations Burt Jones attempted to aid Donald Trump in overturning the election results when he acted as a fake elector during the 2020 election. He then assigned himself to the case.
Two grand juries had previously found Jones deserved to be indicted. Unfortunately, it comes as no surprise that Skandalakis has determined that Jones was acting within the scope of his duties, though common sense says otherwise. Skandalakis is not an unbiased observer. As lieutenant governor and hence president of the Senate, Jones determines the budget for the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council and Skandalakis’ salary. Just another instance where justice takes a back seat to partisan politics and self-interest.
SUSAN VENEZIA, JOHNS CREEK