Duncan’s support for Harris is ‘mind-boggling’

Former Lt Governor Geoff Duncan’s latest contribution to the AJC is simply mind-boggling. (“Harris can help GOP reclaim its principles,” Sept. 19). He is supporting VP Harris for president so that the leftward lurch of government can continue to cause havoc for four more years for the sole purpose of changing the Republican Party. This shows he has ‘lost the plot’ about the purpose of the political parties and elections.

He faults President Donald Trump for the $8 trillion addition to the deficit in his four-year term and doesn’t mention the greater addition under Biden-Harris that will continue to explode if she becomes president. The harm to the nation under Biden-Harris thus far will continue. There will be no “New Way Forward,” and we will emerge four years hence far worse off from unchecked spending and immigration led by another ‘opportunist’ who didn’t even enter a single primary.