MATT G. LEGER, ATLANTA

A headline that could stir up classroom culture wars

As a Georgia parent and the 2020-2021 Georgia Teacher of the Year, I urge journalists to take greater caution when framing education news.

The AJC.com headline, “Professor’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support,” amplifies a harmful narrative about teachers and parents that’s just not true. Reporter Vanessa McCray’s excellent reporting is lost to the ongoing culture war as soon as readers see the inflammatory terms “woke” and “parent fire.”

Because of the impact on children and all Georgia stakeholders, it is imperative that education news is neutrally framed. The award-winning professor’s biology lesson presented course-related information on the definitions of sex and gender. One parent - of an adult, mind you - complained.

The truth is that 86% of parents agree that classrooms should promote learning, not politics.

Georgia’s kids and educators have enough misinformed adversaries these days. Help make our jobs a bit easier by leaving incendiary language out of the headlines.

TRACEY NANCE, DECATUR