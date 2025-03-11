To not pursue is a judgment call by an officer at the time. Ignoring a fleeing driver is often as dangerous as pursuing that fleeing driver. Being forced off a road by a speeder can also kill. Not enforcing laws encourages more disregard of laws. Police are hired “to protect and defend.”

We need better respect for laws by all drivers to bring better safety for all people on (or near) our road system.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Take a photo, stop the chase

It’s time for the GSP to use common sense. No one should be engaged in a high-speed pursuit over a minor traffic violation.

Instead, law enforcement should chase only long enough to get the tag and possibly photograph the driver. At that point, the car is marked to be stopped and impounded anywhere it’s found. Getting the car back would then be a lengthy and expensive process. The driver and or owner is punished, and no one has to die.

JAKE DAVENPORT, COLLEGE PARK

Musk wreaks havoc for his benefit

With our government being quickly and arbitrarily destroyed from within, a la Project 2025, I must sound the alarm. The Republicans and MAGAites are standing by, allowing it to happen; thus, we ordinary citizens must stand in the breach. This letter is one citizen’s duty to defend our nation.

Dismantling our legal institutions and agencies (USAID, DOE, etc.) is neither efficient nor in keeping with uncovering fraud and abuse. Instead, it is closely aligned with the agencies that provide oversight for Elon Musk and his companies. He is not looking to Make America Great Again — he is seeking to stop that oversight and punish the agencies that dare to hold him accountable.

The decisions Musk and his team are making are wreaking havoc here and around the world. He is gleefully issuing arbitrary and confusing edicts to the employees of the federal government with the end result of destroying the safety nets and programs that the government provides its people. And, when government no longer provides for the common good of its citizens, the people are thrust into chaos, fear, instability and hopelessness.

Is this what you voted for, America? Wake up!

VALERIE RANNEY, MARIETTA