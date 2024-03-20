Biden’s multiple policy failures don’t bode well for second term

A March 17 guest column (“I’m 79, so I know Biden can still be effective,” John C. Thomas) suggests that “Biden can still be effective.” This assertion presumes evidence of prior effectiveness, which is not clear to me.

This administration’s multiple fundamental policy failures are very well documented (border, inflation, wars) and signing wasteful, inflationary spending bills. With no demonstrable record of prior effectiveness, it is difficult to predict future effectiveness credibly.

Further, the 79-year-old writer himself has recently retired from a quiet, distinguished career, not serving in the highest-stress job in the world well into his 80s. A vote for Biden is likely a vote for President Harris and her policies, which should be fully aired and vetted.

Finally, the writer closes with a statement that I fully support, “vote for or against President Biden based on an assessment of his policies and performance.”

I’m 59, and I hope voters will choose Biden/Harris or Donald Trump based on policy.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Trump’s former inner circle judged him as unfit to lead

Re: “Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s not endorsing Trump,” AJC, March 16. Many prominent Republicans who support Donald Trump in his reelection bid still point to the “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a condition fabricated by the MAGA minions in which the afflicted unjustifiably criticize Trump, as driving the sentiment that he’s manifestly unfit for office. Others, especially Trump’s inner circle, know better.

To those in the electorate who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 but are on the fence this time, ask yourselves this question: What do Trump’s former cabinet members and the vice president think of his character and competency?

Their judgments are a matter of record.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general, called Trump “dangerous and unfit to serve.” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was “undisciplined, a moron.” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who held the post from 2019 to 2020, said Trump was a “threat to democracy.”

JIM PALADINO, TAMPA, FLORIDA