FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013.

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.
Madness with weapons needs to end

Considering what happened at a Barrow County high school, we should demand our lawmakers act so more innocent children aren’t killed. I doubt any of us could imagine what those children went through. The events of that dark day will never be erased from their memory. Four families will never recover. Ever.

The Second Amendment’s “right to bear arms” clause is preceded by “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state.”

Allowing weapons of mass destruction to be available to the civilian population has nothing to do with a well-regulated militia. Our military and law enforcement are the only groups that meet that definition.

A million thoughts and prayers won’t bring back anyone.

This madness in the self-proclaimed greatest country in the world needs to end.

CLIFF JOLLIFF, MAYSVILLE

Shooting illustrates lack of parental guidance

The tragic school shooting last week illustrates a huge problem we have nationwide. Our children are not getting the parental guidance they need. The smash-and-grab thievery, carjackings, violent protests and general lawbreaking are mostly performed by 16- to 24-year-olds. The ideals of right and wrong and good and bad are not being taught to our children. The “take what you can get” philosophy and the lack of spiritual guidance are predominant in many families.

The trend will continue until parents and law enforcement take more punitive action.

ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING

Lawmakers offer excuses for no gun control

The Georgia General Assembly is quick to voice concern as they offer excuses for not passing legislation to keep guns away from children, and that could reduce school shootings.

The Second Amendment, gun lobby and politicians wanting to ensure their reelection will leave us waiting for the next shooting in a Georgia school.

LARRY KING, MABLETON

