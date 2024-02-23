Loeffler has no standing to lecture on democracy

It is hard to imagine that Kelly Loeffler has the credibility to lecture us about democracy.

In a debate with Raphael Warnock in December 2020, she refused to say Trump lost the election. Her stance suppressed voter turnout by her own supporters. She had no credible evidence, and there was talk from the far right of enacting martial law.

When she writes, “they will use the courts for their agenda when the ballot fails to get their result,” that sounds exactly what her party tried to do. They lost 60 out of 61 court cases, and most were thrown out for lack of any evidence at all. But that is the quintessential authoritarian playbook – accuse your opponent of what you yourself are actually doing – dilute the nefarious tactics so that it seems normal.

She will find out one day that she was the one standing on the wrong side of history, not Fani Willis.

JOHN E. DUKE, COLLEGE PARK

Need more politicians like Geoff Duncan

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s article “Just politics is just a lame excuse” (AJC, Feb. 16) was one of the most refreshing political articles I’ve read in ages.

It’s too bad he chose not to run for lieutenant governor again as we could certainly use more politicians who think rationally and compassionately and don’t just follow the leader(s). Unfortunately, the current political climate seems to drive off the most qualified, and we are left with those who are spineless and/or lack a conscience.

ELIZABETH DEBORDE RAMSEY, ATLANTA