Holocaust documentary makes us confront our country’s role

Many thanks to Ken Burns and GPB for the new series on our country’s role in the Holocaust. It is outstanding.

It graphically depicts the truth. It makes us uncomfortable while confronting our history. Hopefully, we can learn from it and acknowledge the parallels we see today in this country. I hope Burns is not arrested for violating current Georgia law, which prohibits one from making the citizenry uncomfortable in acknowledging our past.

GAIL TRAPNELL, ATLANTA

What are EV drivers to do during power failure?

Let me state first that I have nothing against EVs, a great invention and useful most of the time, but there’s a big drawback with only having this type of car.

People like Gov. Newsom of California and people who want to ban all fossil-fueled cars do not think ahead. In Europe, they have a fitting saying for people like that: They think only from 12:00 until the noon bell rings. Answer the following questions as to how (after a complete power failure) people get to work; people such as firefighters, police, doctors, nurses, to name only a few professionals; and how all the people who need to get to work (or home) handle that?

WALTER SCHOCH, PEACHTREE CITY