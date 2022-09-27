ajc logo
X

Readers write

Opinion
1 hour ago

Give Ukraine what it needs to win

During seven months of Russian atrocities causing Ukrainian death and destruction, the West has withheld important weapons and implemented sanctions that merely stung but did not bite the Russian military and population.

Ukraine needs weapons to help it defend against firepower from Russia’s borders. It also needs the West to implement sanctions that will cause pain to the Russian population (loss of jobs and lower standard of living) and military (loss of key weapons and logistical support).

The West should not be complacent about the current situation in Ukraine. Winter is coming.

RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA

Holocaust documentary makes us confront our country’s role

Many thanks to Ken Burns and GPB for the new series on our country’s role in the Holocaust. It is outstanding.

It graphically depicts the truth. It makes us uncomfortable while confronting our history. Hopefully, we can learn from it and acknowledge the parallels we see today in this country. I hope Burns is not arrested for violating current Georgia law, which prohibits one from making the citizenry uncomfortable in acknowledging our past.

GAIL TRAPNELL, ATLANTA

What are EV drivers to do during power failure?

Let me state first that I have nothing against EVs, a great invention and useful most of the time, but there’s a big drawback with only having this type of car.

People like Gov. Newsom of California and people who want to ban all fossil-fueled cars do not think ahead. In Europe, they have a fitting saying for people like that: They think only from 12:00 until the noon bell rings. Answer the following questions as to how (after a complete power failure) people get to work; people such as firefighters, police, doctors, nurses, to name only a few professionals; and how all the people who need to get to work (or home) handle that?

WALTER SCHOCH, PEACHTREE CITY

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach11h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays remain on Downtown Connector after hourslong shutdown
1h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
1h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Allies are necessary to stop gender-based violence
1h ago
Opinion: Managing risk, rates is key to fighting inflation
Readers write
Featured

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
15h ago
Braves celebrate World Series with White House visit and ‘plan to be back’
15h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top