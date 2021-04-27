Readers Write

The writer of the letter “Voting law doesn’t stop voters from using mailboxes,” April 25, lets us know that he is exasperated by critics of the just signed SB 202.

For many of us, however, what is really exasperating are attempts to portray the law as being not just harmless but as representing some great advancement for voting rights. The writer’s argument that since mailboxes remain readily available, the concern that SB 202 makes ballot drop boxes less accessible is “meaningless” ignores a crucial point. The fact remains after all that our Republican legislators decided to make it harder to vote for no legitimate reason (unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud notwithstanding). Furthermore, to claim the mandate that every county in Georgia now have at least one drop-box represents progress does not consider obvious differences in population and voting patterns among our state’s counties.