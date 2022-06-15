Accelerate the justice against human predators and cut out these “cancers” from society.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Texting while driving is as dangerous as driving drunk

I was appalled upon hearing news of a Forsyth County man killed in his very own yard, reportedly by a young driver who failed to negotiate a curve on the road. Evidence suggests the driver was texting while driving, police said.

The other day, while I was stopped at a very busy intersection in Johns Creek, I noted the young man driver to my left was vigorously texting for several minutes. He never once looked up! I continue to see this behavior over and over again by my fellow drivers.

This behavior is terrifying to those of us who are law-abiding and drive defensively. How many more innocent lives will be lost to such lawless and careless behavior.

The lack of adherence to anti-texting and other cell phone use laws while driving is as dangerous as driving while intoxicated.

I truly hope there is more effort by officials to enforce safe driving laws in Georgia.

SALPI ADROUNY, M.D., JOHNS CREEK