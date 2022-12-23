J. LINWOOD KEITH, DECATUR

Amnesty will lead to more illegal immigration

Do any of these “empathetic” people preaching amnesty for illegal immigrants ever think ahead to the clown show that will further this circus that is flooding our country now?

Although it may sound compassionate, amnesty will lead to more flooding of the border. And the ones granted amnesty and citizenship will be ripe for chain migration for grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members who would be eligible for Social Security and other government benefits. However, they have not paid one dime into our “system.”

Once again, the responsibility will fall onto the shoulders of hard-working citizens who have spent their entire lives actually paying into these “systems” and will ultimately be taxed on any savings they managed to accumulate for their retirements.

ROBERTA CROMLISH, STONE MOUNTAIN