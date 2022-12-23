Senseless Buckhead murder another indication of a lost culture
I don’t get it. You murder a person so you can steal her expensive vehicle, but drive it around for a while and then abandon it? This act sits at the top of the list of brutal and totally senseless crimes. I try to get my head around such a thing, but it hurts my brain, and I come up empty.
There’s no feel-good slogan to voice after this kind of crime. Denouncing the NRA won’t fix it. Doubling the police force wouldn’t have stopped it.
We’re a big city now with all the negatives that come with that. I’ve lived long enough to see our culture become courser. Murders happen daily, and school lockdowns are common, even though our gun laws today are more restrictive. Societal mores have deteriorated, and anti-social behavior is often tolerated.
We’re searching for solutions but in the wrong places. This needs to change. It won’t be easy and likely will be discomforting.
J. LINWOOD KEITH, DECATUR
Amnesty will lead to more illegal immigration
Do any of these “empathetic” people preaching amnesty for illegal immigrants ever think ahead to the clown show that will further this circus that is flooding our country now?
Although it may sound compassionate, amnesty will lead to more flooding of the border. And the ones granted amnesty and citizenship will be ripe for chain migration for grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members who would be eligible for Social Security and other government benefits. However, they have not paid one dime into our “system.”
Once again, the responsibility will fall onto the shoulders of hard-working citizens who have spent their entire lives actually paying into these “systems” and will ultimately be taxed on any savings they managed to accumulate for their retirements.
ROBERTA CROMLISH, STONE MOUNTAIN