ajc logo
X

Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
1 hour ago

Senseless Buckhead murder another indication of a lost culture

I don’t get it. You murder a person so you can steal her expensive vehicle, but drive it around for a while and then abandon it? This act sits at the top of the list of brutal and totally senseless crimes. I try to get my head around such a thing, but it hurts my brain, and I come up empty.

There’s no feel-good slogan to voice after this kind of crime. Denouncing the NRA won’t fix it. Doubling the police force wouldn’t have stopped it.

We’re a big city now with all the negatives that come with that. I’ve lived long enough to see our culture become courser. Murders happen daily, and school lockdowns are common, even though our gun laws today are more restrictive. Societal mores have deteriorated, and anti-social behavior is often tolerated.

We’re searching for solutions but in the wrong places. This needs to change. It won’t be easy and likely will be discomforting.

J. LINWOOD KEITH, DECATUR

Amnesty will lead to more illegal immigration

Do any of these “empathetic” people preaching amnesty for illegal immigrants ever think ahead to the clown show that will further this circus that is flooding our country now?

Although it may sound compassionate, amnesty will lead to more flooding of the border. And the ones granted amnesty and citizenship will be ripe for chain migration for grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members who would be eligible for Social Security and other government benefits. However, they have not paid one dime into our “system.”

Once again, the responsibility will fall onto the shoulders of hard-working citizens who have spent their entire lives actually paying into these “systems” and will ultimately be taxed on any savings they managed to accumulate for their retirements.

ROBERTA CROMLISH, STONE MOUNTAIN

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period11h ago

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel
14h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022
15h ago

Credit: Jamie Roberts/AMOS Pictures

Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
15h ago

Credit: Jamie Roberts/AMOS Pictures

Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
15h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
1h ago
The Latest

Opinion: Nostalgia is a great holiday gift for yourself, others
1h ago
Opinion: More partners needed to grow affordable housing here
Readers write
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top