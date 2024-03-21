To keep kids learning in school, Georgia Appleseed drafted Senate Bill 169, which requires timely disciplinary hearings and ensures that students have course materials while awaiting a hearing. We’ve worked with state Sen. Chuck Payne and other partners on this bipartisan bill, which passed the Senate unanimously.

We urge Georgians to call their legislators and encourage them to pass SB 169. No one benefits when children go without learning and miss their shot at success.

ERIC FISHER, CHAIR OF THE BOARD, GEORGIA APPLESEED CENTER FOR LAW & JUSTICE

Georgia Appleseed Center for Law & Justice is a nonpartisan nonprofit keeping Georgia’s most underrepresented children in school with the supports they need and out of the juvenile justice system.

Medicaid purges deny children healthy start in life

RE: Gov. Brian Kemp’s spokesman Garrison Douglas’ comments on Medicaid (“Lawmakers demand answers on Medicaid,” AJC, March 18).

Mr. Douglas,

I was so appalled by your response to the fact that nearly 150,000 children have lost Medicaid that I felt compelled to email you. To say that Georgia isn’t in the “top ten” largest losses is more than dismissive. It denigrates the value of the necessity for children to have a healthy start in life.

Shame on you and politicians who refuse to expand Medicaid and end all the punitive barriers to getting access to medical care.

RITA VALENTI, CLARKSTON