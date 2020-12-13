Readers Write

JOSEPH T. PRICE, SMYRNA

Refusal to wear face masks warrants consequences

“Conscientious objection” is a phrase we have returned to more and more frequently in our household, especially in these contentious times. It helps us locate our support or reservations about protests of different kinds. Peaceful protest or civil disobedience that acknowledges there are consequences for going in good conscience against the law both feel like essential tools in any responsive democracy, which depends for its health and honesty on citizen participation. However, protests that assume one group’s rights override the rights of others are a different matter — whether that is destroying property, making physical or verbal threats of violence, or refusing to wear a mask in a time of pandemic. What if those who refuse to wear masks did so conscientiously accepting the direct personal consequences of this choice by legally foregoing all rights to pandemic-related health care, as our health resources are limited and the need for them is growing exponentially every day?

HEATHER TOSTESON, STONE MOUNTAIN

Runoff debates not answering important questions

Why do we continue to have so-called debates between senatorial candidates when nothing is actually debated? Sen. Loeffler sounded like a prerecorded soundtrack with repetitive accusations about the Rev. Warnock, while providing no evidence to back her claims or any plans for dealing with the huge problems facing our country. Her refusal to answer simple questions frustrated everyone. Even the Rev. Warnock was not very forthcoming. In both cases, they hemmed and hawed when a simple “yes” or “no” would have been far more informative. Meanwhile, Sen. Perdue was a no-show in his debate with Jon Ossoff, knowing full well he would be demolished in any exchange of facts and ideas. While he has no relation to the chicken company of the same name, the label “Chicken Perdue” aptly applies.

JOHN POOLER, DORAVILLE