Readers Write

Immigrant Heritage Month a time to celebrate diversity
Over one million immigrant residents here in Georgia have contributed to our state’s many successes. We enrich our state economically as taxpaying members of society and even as essential workers, but also beyond our labor through the colorful cultures and inspiring backgrounds we bring to our communities.
This June, we are again able to give our immigrant neighbors the celebration that they deserve by honoring Immigrant Heritage Month. IHM is a nationwide effort to uplift our immigrants and share their stories. This year is the seventh annual IHM, and as Congress works to pass immigration reform, such as the Dream Act and Farm Workforce Modernization Act, this IHM is certainly an inspirational and crucial time. During June, we should unite and celebrate the diversity and heritage of our neighbors, friends, students, colleagues, business owners and beyond. We should also acknowledge the numerous ways that immigrants make our country a better place and call for reform in Washington.
By supporting immigrants through celebration and legislation at the state and federal level, we are not only investing in a vulnerable and resilient population but also one that calls Georgia home and enriches our state with perseverance and diligence.
YEHIMI CAMBRON, TUCKER
Reader thankful the ACA was left intact
In 2018, Attorney General Chris Carr and a group of his GOP colleagues filed a lawsuit that was designed to destroy the Affordable Care Act.
If they had been successful, they could have wiped out protections that Americans have enjoyed for 11 years –– coverage for pre-existing conditions and for children under 26 years old, free preventive care, the end of health insurance abuses, and access to medical coverage for tens of millions, to name a few. All respected healthcare organizations opposed the lawsuit and warned of enormous chaos and cost increases if the law was overturned.
Thankfully, last Thursday, the Supreme Court (including a majority of the “conservative” justices) dismissed the lawsuit. Carr owes an apology to the people of Georgia for playing a reckless political game with our healthcare system.
DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA