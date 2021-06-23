Readers Write

Over one million immigrant residents here in Georgia have contributed to our state’s many successes. We enrich our state economically as taxpaying members of society and even as essential workers, but also beyond our labor through the colorful cultures and inspiring backgrounds we bring to our communities.

This June, we are again able to give our immigrant neighbors the celebration that they deserve by honoring Immigrant Heritage Month. IHM is a nationwide effort to uplift our immigrants and share their stories. This year is the seventh annual IHM, and as Congress works to pass immigration reform, such as the Dream Act and Farm Workforce Modernization Act, this IHM is certainly an inspirational and crucial time. During June, we should unite and celebrate the diversity and heritage of our neighbors, friends, students, colleagues, business owners and beyond. We should also acknowledge the numerous ways that immigrants make our country a better place and call for reform in Washington.