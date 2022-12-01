ajc logo
Readers write

Alzheimer’s caregivers need support, training

Like 328,000 Georgians, I provide unpaid care to a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

Over eight years ago, my wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. And I, like many caregivers, knew nothing about this disease at first. I was very much on my own and was almost ashamed to ask for help with the disease.

Caregivers need support, and I am asking my senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, to co-sponsor the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S 56/HR 1474).

If passed, other caregivers like me will be better trained and prepared to participate, identify and understand how best to deal with the insidious issues of Alzheimer’s and other related dementia.

Visit alzimpact.org to get involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s. If you’re a caregiver and need support, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900.

GERALD ROTH, ALPHARETTA

God creates life and considers it precious

The issue (and bloody business) of life is very simple – God creates life and considers life precious and of great value. A newly conceived baby, if left alone, will develop and one day be another adult, working and rearing children. Therefore, the new baby has value and is sacred, whether conceived within marriage or not, by consent or rape, by rich or poor people, young or older.

To consider aborting that baby is horrible for one so vulnerable and innocent of any wrongdoing. How is it in our society that we have laws that spare the worst criminals from execution, but we allow abortion?

As we see and read, here in Georgia, we have supposed ministers of God who are pro-abortion, showing no obedience to God’s Word concerning the value of life and the commandment to not kill.

I am not concerned about where in eternity aborted babies will go. However, I am greatly concerned about where those pro-abortion Christian ministers who support abortion and the women who abort their babies will go.

BOB THOMAS, CUMMING

