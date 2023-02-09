Sure, Joe Biden has made some mistakes, as all presidents do, but even for political purposes, to call the administration a disaster is just inaccurate and frankly wrong.

BOB WHITE, ROSWELL

Hoping to get better presidential candidates in 2024

Bret Stephens’ Feb. 5 column asks, “How will President Biden be remembered in 50 years?” Many will remember his presidency as the second in a row that stunned the country.

First, Democrats could not fathom that Donald Trump was president, and many viewed him as illegitimate and lacking presidential temperament. Now, Republicans cannot believe that Biden is president, and many have questioned his legitimacy and mental competence. Both men are quite unpopular.

For the 2024 election, here’s hoping that each party will nominate a candidate with the basic skills needed for most entry-level jobs in America: is reasonably honest, can speak effectively, can process information and has an unoffensive personality.

If we get two candidates who meet these basic requirements, we can choose a leader based on policy positions. We need much better presidential choices than we have had in recent elections.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA