FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.
Pathways to Coverage is too complex, expensive

Why does Gov. Brian Kemp continue to cling to his failing Pathways to Coverage medical plan? By any measure, it has been an abject failure, with only a mere 4,300 individuals thus far enrolled.

He’s already spent almost $1 million on advertising and now he’s ready to pour another $10.7 million into this boondoggle trying to convince people to sign up. This hapless plan is both far too complex and administratively expensive. I thought Republicans were all in for limited government. Georgia remains one of just 10 states, all led by GOP governors, that have stubbornly refused to expand Medicaid to help its citizens. Georgians are stuck with a governor who’d rather waste our hard-earned tax dollars on a gimmick than actually help us.

REGINA SMITH, ATHENS

Management plan vital for Cumberland Island

Cumberland Island is Georgia’s largest barrier island, and it plays a key role in protecting Georgia’s 100 miles of coastline from storm surge and flooding (which are increasing in severity and frequency).

Its congressionally designated wilderness offers critical and irreplaceable ecosystem services. If it is not properly maintained, it jeopardizes protection for more than 800 species of flora and fauna and vulnerable coastal communities such as St. Marys and important structures such as Kings Bay.

Developing and implementing a Wilderness Management Plan aligns with current local, state and federal efforts to benefit species, habitat and enhanced stewardship of land and water resources. It is also required for operating, managing and preserving resources as authorized by law.

The public must hold our leaders accountable to our values and priorities — the National Park Service is no exception. Forty-two years without a Wilderness Management Plan for such a globally significant resource is unacceptable.

JESSICA HOWELL-EDWARDS, DEKALB COUNTY

