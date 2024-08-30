Pathways to Coverage is too complex, expensive

Why does Gov. Brian Kemp continue to cling to his failing Pathways to Coverage medical plan? By any measure, it has been an abject failure, with only a mere 4,300 individuals thus far enrolled.

He’s already spent almost $1 million on advertising and now he’s ready to pour another $10.7 million into this boondoggle trying to convince people to sign up. This hapless plan is both far too complex and administratively expensive. I thought Republicans were all in for limited government. Georgia remains one of just 10 states, all led by GOP governors, that have stubbornly refused to expand Medicaid to help its citizens. Georgians are stuck with a governor who’d rather waste our hard-earned tax dollars on a gimmick than actually help us.