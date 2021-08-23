The crime of child endangerment is when an adult has done some act or omission to act that puts any child in danger of being seriously injured, killed, or rendered disabled or handicapped from mental or physical limitations that are caused by being placed in a dangerous situation.

If a student is injured and the teacher is found negligent, that teacher is fired, prosecuted, and sued. Now that students will certainly become sick, hospitalized, and even die from COVID exposure at school, why don’t the same standards apply to parents and politicians who force kids back to schools without mask mandates?