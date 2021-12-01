We need to speak our differences without becoming offended

At times, it is normal to disagree with the statements and opinions of those around you. Each of us can feel a whoosh of emotion when we believe differently than the speaker. The challenge is to speak your differences without becoming offended. When you say you are offended, you cross a line that may close conversation and dialogue. Saying you are offended can be a not-so-subtle attempt to seek an apology and shut down the speaker with whom you disagree.