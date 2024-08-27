Something stinks on Jekyll, and it’s not the paper mill fumes from Brunswick.

LISA JOHNSTON, MARIETTA

Kemp needs the courage of Geoff Duncan

Thank you, Geoff Duncan, for having the courage to stand up for the people of Georgia by denouncing the election deniers and conspiracy theorists of the MAGA party. I do not understand how Brian Kemp can continue to support them as they verbally attack him, his wife and the people of our great state. If Kemp has aspirations for higher office, he will need to grow a backbone.

LAURA EDENFIELD, ST. SIMONS ISLAND

GOP has slowly eroded from its founding principles

What does the current head of the Georgia Republican Party think he is accomplishing by banning Geoff Duncan from the party? It has been clear for a while that Mr. Duncan considers himself a Republican but not a “Republican.”

The Republican Party that came onto the American scene in the mid-19th century has slowly eroded completely. It is hard to imagine the current group calling itself Republican even being a bona fide political party of a democratic republic like the United States, let alone one of the two major political parties. Something has gone terribly wrong. But we can all begin to correct that, and I see Mr. Duncan doing his part.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA