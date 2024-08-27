Opinion

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.

Georgians don’t want Jekyll as a plastic resort

Many of Georgia’s loyal Jekyll Island visitors are upset but not surprised at the upcoming closing of the historic Pier Road shops. The leadership is looking at dollar signs, not the people. We don’t flock to Jekyll for upscale stores, traffic and magazine-worthy condos. We go for unspoiled natural serenity, charming sense of days gone by and its relaxed, kick-off-your-flip-flops feel.

You just can’t make Jekyll better by commercializing it or putting many good mom-and-pop shop owners out on the street. The leaders think the coast is clear — literally — to continue to turn Georgia’s last-of-its-kind island retreat into a plastic resort with more cars and pavement every time we visit.

Something stinks on Jekyll, and it’s not the paper mill fumes from Brunswick.

LISA JOHNSTON, MARIETTA

Kemp needs the courage of Geoff Duncan

Thank you, Geoff Duncan, for having the courage to stand up for the people of Georgia by denouncing the election deniers and conspiracy theorists of the MAGA party. I do not understand how Brian Kemp can continue to support them as they verbally attack him, his wife and the people of our great state. If Kemp has aspirations for higher office, he will need to grow a backbone.

LAURA EDENFIELD, ST. SIMONS ISLAND

GOP has slowly eroded from its founding principles

What does the current head of the Georgia Republican Party think he is accomplishing by banning Geoff Duncan from the party? It has been clear for a while that Mr. Duncan considers himself a Republican but not a “Republican.”

The Republican Party that came onto the American scene in the mid-19th century has slowly eroded completely. It is hard to imagine the current group calling itself Republican even being a bona fide political party of a democratic republic like the United States, let alone one of the two major political parties. Something has gone terribly wrong. But we can all begin to correct that, and I see Mr. Duncan doing his part.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA

