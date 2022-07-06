Women need to rethink where their rights stand in society today

Today’s women have forgotten what events have led to their freedom.

For centuries women were the property of their fathers and, upon marriage, their spouses. If women inherited money, it was their spouses or male trustees to handle.

The cliche “keep women pregnant, barefoot and in the kitchen” shows the mindset of men in the past. Women had had to take a backseat to men when it came to working outside the home.

WWI and WWII helped lessen these strings. When men returned from war, these jobs returned to men. After experiencing job freedom during the wars, women were excluded from higher-paying jobs.

When credit cards were introduced, women were restricted. The accounts were in their husband’s name and listed as “Mrs.” Women had to pay higher interest rates when getting loans as late as the 1980s.

Through groundbreaking women in all types of employment, these chains were lifted.

It does not take much to go backward for women to lose hard-fought rights.

SUZETTE GOOLSBY, COLLEGE PARK