He actively participated in the attempt to overturn the last presidential election. There can be no greater noncapital crime in a democracy. And you voted for him anyway.

He is responsible for the spectacle and national disgrace that was Jan. 6, 2021. And you voted for him anyway.

And now you will share in the responsibility of the national nightmare that is sure to come with four more years of his presidency. Congratulations, Georgia.

A.M. CERRA, MARIETTA

Nation will survive and prosper

I don’t understand why so many Americans are distraught, apoplectic in some cases, about a second Trump term, casting it as the end of democracy. For these folks, the sky is falling.

How little faith these folks have in our system of government. The United States is not a banana republic. Our Constitution and system of government were specifically designed to provide the checks and balances needed to prevent a dictator from taking charge and violating our rights.

Though we might not like President-elect Donald Trump, I am confident that we, as a nation, will survive and prosper. The sky will not fall.

FRANK MANFRE, SMYRNA

Will we stay a republic or step toward authoritarianism?

At the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked, “Well, doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” He answered, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

With the second coming of President-elect Donald Trump, a twice-impeached convicted felon who engaged in insurrection against the United States and threatened to terminate the Constitution, that question has new importance.

Have Americans voted to preserve the republic or to take the first steps to authoritarianism? We will find out in the coming years.

BOB BARTH, ATLANTA

Trump’s win defies all odds

There are more registered Democratic voters in this country than registered Republicans. A biased news media has tried to brainwash the American public with their liberal views for several years now. The Democrats had as much as twice the money the Republicans had to spend on the election. The abortion issue also increased by thousands the number of women who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. And Trump is someone most people find hard to like.

But still, he won! Was it divine intervention? Or the forgotten wisdom of the good common folks in this country who finally decided to get out and raise their voices by voting? I personally think both sources deserve credit for the result.

GARY BLAND, CONYERS

Voters responsible for who takes office

David Huntington’s Nov. 6 Opinion essay, “The new rules of American virtue,” truly hit the proverbial nail on the head. If any silver lining can be seen after the Nov. 5 election, it is that the voters in this country will now no longer be allowed to shirk responsibility for those who are allowed to take office. We should never forget that in 2024, American voters expressed a preference for someone who is a convicted felon, pathological liar, adjudicated rapist and insurrectionist (among so many other things) and not an accomplished woman of color who carries no comparable baggage.

U.S. Navy Master Commandant Oliver Perry’s statement in 1812 that “we’ve met the enemy and they are ours” has probably never been more timely.

SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE

Democrats cheated voters of primary choice

When President Joe Biden’s mental decline was made obvious to the public during his debate with now President-elect Donald Trump, the Democrats hastily put Vice President Kamala Harris in his place as candidate for president. The electorate, in particular Democrats, had no choice as to who to run for president against President-elect Donald Trump.

Now, with Trump’s historic win Tuesday, I’m sure many Democrats feel cheated that they had no voice in selecting their candidate. Harris was served up on a platter, not having received a single vote for the top spot. In my opinion, the Democratic powers that be mistakenly thought they could hide her ineptness behind her gender. They thought they could run an attractive, energetic Black woman, and voters would just fall in line. How insulting to the Democratic voters, as they were never given a choice of a candidate for president based on the Democrats’ agenda.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL