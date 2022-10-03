The Donald’s feigned anger at being held accountable for his crimes is just another of his attempts to rally his base. He is extorting the people of this country by using the threat of violence if he is indicted. That is no different from holding a gun against a person’s head and threatening to pull the trigger if that person doesn’t comply with the criminal’s demand.

We are now seeing more and more the extent of the Trump family’s alleged crimes, whether inflating the value of their holdings by huge margins to get better deals from banks or devaluing their holdings to avoid paying taxes.

The Donald’s attempt to steal highly classified documents from the government and hide them in an unsecured closet at his Florida club is just another in a long list of alleged crimes for which he needs to be held accountable. This is a dangerous man.

MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR