Readers write

Opinion
1 hour ago

Threats to democracy are not clearly defined

An article poses that a poll indicates that threats to democracy are the second-most-important issue in the country. The problem is defining what the threats are. You purport them to be voting restrictions. The Biden administration calls them MAGA Republicans and those opposing its woke agenda.

I propose they are an overreaching federal government, a fraudulent green energy policy, the weaponization of the Justice Department and the FBI, and, most importantly, the unequal application of law and punishment. The unprosecuted anarchy of Black Lives Matter riots, the ignoring of the border crises, and the lack of prosecution of those lawbreakers demonstrating in front of Supreme Court Justice’s homes while raiding and cuffing dissenters prove the threats to democracy are not voting-related or “white supremacists,” but our own government!

JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

When challenged, Trump uses anger to rally his base

The Donald’s feigned anger at being held accountable for his crimes is just another of his attempts to rally his base. He is extorting the people of this country by using the threat of violence if he is indicted. That is no different from holding a gun against a person’s head and threatening to pull the trigger if that person doesn’t comply with the criminal’s demand.

We are now seeing more and more the extent of the Trump family’s alleged crimes, whether inflating the value of their holdings by huge margins to get better deals from banks or devaluing their holdings to avoid paying taxes.

The Donald’s attempt to steal highly classified documents from the government and hide them in an unsecured closet at his Florida club is just another in a long list of alleged crimes for which he needs to be held accountable. This is a dangerous man.

MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR

