A strong revitalized ticket with Harris at the top will demonstrate a contrast of mature adults with governing experience vs. poorly behaved miscreants bent on self service and misguided agenda.

BARRY DAVIS, MARIETTA

Voters have had enough chaos

In my April 16, 2023, letter, “Democrats take U.S. back to 1968,” I wondered “whether the country’s deep division and angst will make the 2024 elections feel like 1968.” Well, here we are, and 1968 it is.

Not only are we awaiting likely craziness at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but we also have seen the incumbent president drop out of the race, the leading presidential candidate nearly assassinated and widespread war-related campus protests. The parallels to 1968′s disorder are striking.

I truly hope the country can unite around sane, proven conservative policies that will restore order to our country and the world. Enough of the chaos!

DANA R. HERMANSON, Marietta