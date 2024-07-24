Opinion

Readers write

ajc.com

President Biden’s selfless act

With the selfless act by President Joe Biden to discontinue his campaign and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic National Convention will reboot the hopes of the nation.

The past three weeks have been stressful within the Democratic ranks and the American electorate. If that weren’t enough, last week’s fealty fest to the former dear leader showed no changes to the genuflection.

A strong revitalized ticket with Harris at the top will demonstrate a contrast of mature adults with governing experience vs. poorly behaved miscreants bent on self service and misguided agenda.

BARRY DAVIS, MARIETTA

Voters have had enough chaos

In my April 16, 2023, letter, “Democrats take U.S. back to 1968,” I wondered “whether the country’s deep division and angst will make the 2024 elections feel like 1968.” Well, here we are, and 1968 it is.

Not only are we awaiting likely craziness at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but we also have seen the incumbent president drop out of the race, the leading presidential candidate nearly assassinated and widespread war-related campus protests. The parallels to 1968′s disorder are striking.

I truly hope the country can unite around sane, proven conservative policies that will restore order to our country and the world. Enough of the chaos!

DANA R. HERMANSON, Marietta

