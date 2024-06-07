To treat what happened in the Manhattan courtroom as representing law and order is naive at best and diabolical at worst. It was as contrived and destructive as the Democrats’ Russian collusion hoax.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Republicans have abandoned any concerns with truth

U.S. politics has always had its share of lies, but Republicans have taken them to an unprecedented level.

From “stop the steal,” the lie that launched the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup, to false claims about the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, the GOP has woven a fabric of lies to motivate its MAGA base and distract from the legal woes of its presumed presidential nominee, now a convicted felon.

Former President Donald Trump himself is a well-known serial liar, even in the face of incontrovertible facts and evidence to the contrary. Most recent, Republicans have summoned infectious-disease specialist Anthony S. Fauci to a congressional inquiry in which he was accused of covering up the source of the COVID pandemic in a Chinese lab and profiting from pandemic drug sales by pharmaceutical companies, with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, telling him that he should be imprisoned for his actions. None of these accusations is supported by even a shred of evidence. Republicans have abandoned any concerns with truth, devoting themselves instead to lies and conspiracies as their only means to power.

LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS