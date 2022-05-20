ELEANOR LYNN WILSON SMITH, R.N. (RETIRED), SANDY SPRINGS

Women are capable of deciding privately about pregnancy

The pro-life people keep pushing an arbitrary concept that life begins at conception. No, when the sperm and egg come together, it is just a cell; it is not even an organ or an organism. It is most certainly not a person. Talk about stretching the English language to absurdity.

If the mother decides that she is not able to give a child a minimally decent life or dignity, why force her to carry the pregnancy and live in misery forever? Society certainly cannot foot the bill for the upbringing of 1 million unwanted children in the U.S. every year. They are likely to grow up in poverty, and misery, get into drugs, or commit crimes.

“Pale, male, stale” state representatives do not represent the women. The former do not understand the intricate biological reproductive processes or being in the shoes of the women they obsess to control. No need to second-guess a woman. She is perfectly capable of making up her mind privately in consultation with her family, doctor and inner self.

RON A. VIRMANI, M.D., CHARLOTTE, N.C.