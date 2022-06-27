Airport project another example of excess government spending

The story about the Plane Train extension (Metro, June 19) seemed to report the only value of the new $331-million project is a shaving of 18 seconds off the wait for a train at the airport. Maybe I missed some greater good. Otherwise, this is akin to the bridge to nowhere.

The 2021 financial statements of the U.S. government show assets of $5 trillion and liabilities of $35 trillion. More alarming, the present value of the annual excess of spending other than interest over revenues for the next 75 years is $98 trillion, while the net worth of all Americans combined is roughly $100 to $150 trillion. This means roughly all personal wealth needs to be consumed over the next 75 years to cover current government programs.

I’d bet a large chunk or perhaps all of the $331 million came from the federal government. We need to stop doing these things.

ALLEN BUCKLEY, ATLANTA