Children learn what is presented before them. If they’re never taught better, it brings resultant consequences. Jails have become filled with troubled people, and we already need much more mental health staffing to remedy inmates. Wrongly developed personalities have sent many victims to graves!

A new, additional medical and dental school, with a teaching hospital, strong mental health department, and Level 1 trauma center, would perfectly apply surplus funds, addressing great continuing needs in Georgia. Payment for staffing all of these is imperative. Go for it, Gov. Kemp!

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Ignore the parties, vote for democracy

In the 2024 election cycle, I believe we should ignore for now the parties and even the candidates and vote for the core values of democracy and what is in the best interest of America.

There are clear choices to be made regarding those core values: Do we want democracy or authoritarianism? The rule of law or rule by one man? Public service or private gain (grift)? The peaceful transfer of power or insurrection/sedition? Accountability or immunity? Free and fair elections or suppression of the vote? The truth or disinformation? Country over self-interest or self-interest over country?

Focusing on democracy and the core values above as we make our ballot choices is much more important than either party or candidate (not to mention the age of the candidates). My family and I will be voting for democracy in both national and local elections in November and hope that you join us.

HULETT H. ASKEW, ATLANTA