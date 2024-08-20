Election board creates unneeded distractions
Thank you, Patricia Murphy, for your article on “Board of Objections,” AJC, Aug. 9. I have been following politics since the early 1980s and never heard anything about rigged or fraudulent elections until 2016. Now, every election we have is under scrutiny and attacks from the GOP while they are changing the rules almost monthly.
With less than three months to the election, this election board of majority Republicans is just going to be a distraction and possibly delay the results if it doesn’t go their way. The 2020 election votes were counted three times. No matter how hard you look at the numbers, they are not going to change. No one or no party can change the will of the people; if that day comes, we will no longer be a democracy. Maybe it’s time to look closer at your candidate.
KEITH SMITH, DOUGLASVILLE
Calling on lawmakers to pass supplemental oxygen reform
Chronic lung conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension cause impaired lung function, leading to breathlessness and loss of functional capacity. Many people living with these conditions require supplemental oxygen to support their failing lungs.
Unfortunately, half of the supplemental oxygen users report problems with getting their prescribed supply of oxygen. This is true in Georgia, where access to highly portable liquid oxygen is nearly nonexistent. As pulmonologists and leaders of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network and Pulmonary Hypertension Association Care Center sites in Georgia, we increasingly encounter patients who cannot access the oxygen supplies needed to live full and active lives.
The Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform Act, introduced in Congress earlier this year, aims to provide better oxygen access to all patients with advanced lung disease. We call on Representatives Williams, Scott, Loudermilk, and McCormick, and Senators Warnock and Ossoff to support the SOAR Act.
AMY HAJARI CASE, M.D.; SRIHARI VEERARAGHAVAN, M.D.; PAUL BOYCE, M.D.; AMY HAJARI CASE, M.D., FCCP
PIEDMONT HEALTHCARE