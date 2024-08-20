Election board creates unneeded distractions

Thank you, Patricia Murphy, for your article on “Board of Objections,” AJC, Aug. 9. I have been following politics since the early 1980s and never heard anything about rigged or fraudulent elections until 2016. Now, every election we have is under scrutiny and attacks from the GOP while they are changing the rules almost monthly.

With less than three months to the election, this election board of majority Republicans is just going to be a distraction and possibly delay the results if it doesn’t go their way. The 2020 election votes were counted three times. No matter how hard you look at the numbers, they are not going to change. No one or no party can change the will of the people; if that day comes, we will no longer be a democracy. Maybe it’s time to look closer at your candidate.