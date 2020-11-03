Readers Write

Trump’s push to reopen economy parallels COVID case count

On Oct. 12, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 28,300, President Trump tweeted, “STOCK MARKET UP ANOTHER 300 POINTS – GREATEST LEADING INDICATOR OF THEM ALL!!!” During his presidency, Trump has tweeted frequently about the Dow because he believes it is predictive of the future health of the economy. There is, however, another leading indicator the president rarely mentions: the number of active coronavirus cases in the country on any given day. This number is an amazingly reliable leading indicator of the number of coronavirus-related deaths that will surely follow within two to three weeks. Actually, these two leading indicators may be related. Very likely, the president’s rush to open the economy has led to both a rising stock market and a rising COVID-19 death count. If this relationship is accurate, the president should ask himself how many deaths are acceptable for each additional point on the Dow average.