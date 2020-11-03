Readers Write

Biden’s, Left’s hiding from truth imperils American democracy
We are heading toward one-party censorship and control in our lives. We see it with mainstream sources of information, most “news” media, etc. Specifically, pro-Biden commentary makes it nearly impossible to make informed voting decisions. Limiting and censoring critical information is what Communist countries do. If we still think we “deserve” (unlike Biden) to know, we should be consistently exposed to pertinent news, unlike the costly Trump/Russia lies the media has chosen to forever entertain. Hiding from truths is what Biden does when he doesn’t answer key, or any, questions; refuses to deny the validity of emails about foreign/family deals; or repeats platitudes about his morality, one of which includes documented plagiarism, his pro-abortion stand, strongly opposing his Catholic faith, his educational and governmental non-accomplishments, flip-flopping on oil and fracking, and his bewildering numbers on any subject. When truths are denied, democracy is eradicated.
PAULINE FUERST, MARIETTA
Trump’s push to reopen economy parallels COVID case count
On Oct. 12, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 28,300, President Trump tweeted, “STOCK MARKET UP ANOTHER 300 POINTS – GREATEST LEADING INDICATOR OF THEM ALL!!!” During his presidency, Trump has tweeted frequently about the Dow because he believes it is predictive of the future health of the economy. There is, however, another leading indicator the president rarely mentions: the number of active coronavirus cases in the country on any given day. This number is an amazingly reliable leading indicator of the number of coronavirus-related deaths that will surely follow within two to three weeks. Actually, these two leading indicators may be related. Very likely, the president’s rush to open the economy has led to both a rising stock market and a rising COVID-19 death count. If this relationship is accurate, the president should ask himself how many deaths are acceptable for each additional point on the Dow average.
LEE RAUDONIS, ATLANTA