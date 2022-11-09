IRS looks other way when churches participate in political campaigns

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Nov. 3 includes a page-long paid advertisement signed by many reverends, bishops, doctors, a father and an imam. The advertisement recommends people vote for numerous Democrats, naming the candidates.

Most of these people work for a 501(c)(3) organization. A church is a 501(c)(3) organization). Such an organization is where they derive much or all of their money. Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(3) includes among its requirements: “does not participate in, or intervene (including publishing or distributing statements) any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”

Some churches (i.e., by their leaders), especially Black churches (by their leaders), have abused these rules for years. The IRS does nothing about it. Expect none of the new IRS funding to be directed at doing anything about it.

ALLEN BUCKLEY, ATLANTA