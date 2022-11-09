State losing hospitals, jobs by not expanding Medicaid
I am disappointed that healthcare executives in Georgia have not supported the expansion of Medicaid, which would cover an additional 500,000 citizens. Hospitals continue to close, creating a significant shortage of healthcare facilities. It is impossible to think that an infusion of billions of federal dollars would not make a difference.
In order to bow to national GOP leadership, our current governor, along with his Republican predecessor, refuses to accept federal money for Medicaid expansion. Instead, the GOP is willing to have nearly a dozen hospitals close, resulting in job losses around the state. Gov. Brian Kemp spent billions of taxpayer dollars to create 7,000 jobs in one isolated area in support of a risky truck manufacturing plant. How is that more fiscally responsible than expanding Medicaid?
Georgians are asked to be patient. First, no plan would address this shortage more quickly and responsibly than Medicaid expansion. Second, I doubt Gov. Kemp would be patient if his family member were unable to get timely medical treatment in a time of crisis.
HELEN MCLAUGHLIN, ROSWELL
IRS looks other way when churches participate in political campaigns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Nov. 3 includes a page-long paid advertisement signed by many reverends, bishops, doctors, a father and an imam. The advertisement recommends people vote for numerous Democrats, naming the candidates.
Most of these people work for a 501(c)(3) organization. A church is a 501(c)(3) organization). Such an organization is where they derive much or all of their money. Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(3) includes among its requirements: “does not participate in, or intervene (including publishing or distributing statements) any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”
Some churches (i.e., by their leaders), especially Black churches (by their leaders), have abused these rules for years. The IRS does nothing about it. Expect none of the new IRS funding to be directed at doing anything about it.
ALLEN BUCKLEY, ATLANTA
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com