MIKE MALONEY, ROSWELL

GOP will hold firm in support of Herschel Walker

Apparently, the media doesn’t understand the absolute necessity to defeat and remove Rev. Raphael Warnock from office.

We would support Herschel Walker even if he had horns and a dozen sons. Walker supports the GOP, and the GOP does not support increasing and expanding welfare. The GOP does not support taking from “upper-class lifestyles” to support “under-class lifestyles.” Biden promised to eliminate inequity by overtaxing producers to support those who rely on a government dole.

Walker supports his son(s) and does not rely on a dole. Warnock supports Biden’s plan to socialize our government and should have never gained his office with the help of what I believe were phony ballots.

Every “disclosure” offered by the media to reduce support for Trump and Walker has the opposite effect.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS