We need to voice opposition to environmental attacks by short-term profit seekers. We need a balanced view of human needs that considers our ecosystemic role.

Another critical example is Georgia Power’s proposal to add fossil fuels to meet future power needs. In the March 3 Sunday AJC, we read that “Georgia Power installs first battery storage system in Talbot County.” Hope re-emerges. Leaders heeding stewardship promoted a sustainable and more affordable future.

Our votes express expectations. Vote for leadership that realizes we all profit from sustainability.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Let’s move on from election bills

RE: “Legislators working on mechanics of elections,” AJC, March 4. The 2020 election was a free and fair election with several recounts that showed no evidence of fraud. The Republicans who won their elections aren’t protesting their results. There is only one disgruntled candidate who refuses to accept that he lost.

The state has spent millions of dollars, not to mention time, attempting to overturn or change existing fair election practices to placate him. Just because you may not like the election result doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate.

As Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wrote, “Integrity counts.” It is time for our legislators to exhibit some integrity and pass legislation that will help all the people.

CLARE MILLIANS, ATLANTA

Protecting hip-hop not a pressing issue

Let me get this straight. According to the AJC (March 4), “Johnson’s new mission is protecting hip-hop.” U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson wants to “protect and promote hip-hop.”

Poverty, homelessness, drug addiction and other social problems are much more important than hip-hop. Let’s focus on helping those who need help and not hip-hop.

JONI PELTA, ATLANTA