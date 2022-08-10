I’m asking Georgia policymakers to protect an inclusive healthcare marketplace and disavow a flawed proposal that would lead to more uninsured Georgians.”

ELAINE READ, ATLANTA

What columnist Pitts really wants is division, not unity

Leonard Pitts Jr. never tires of being tiresome. Upon seeing the title of most of his columns, many readers could readily fill in the blanks of what will follow: a gallimaufry of venom, victimhood and self-anointed moral superiority.

As do many on the left, Pitts clamors about a need for unity. Yet, he takes every opportunity to drive political wedges, as in statements such as “the radical right (pretty much the only right there is)” in his “Abortion ruling to revive ‘massive resistance’ drive” (Opinion, July 24).

What he and they really want is for everyone to agree with them, thereby achieving their sought-after unity. But Pitts’ forte clearly is alienation, not unification. Pitts’ livelihood would crumble if there were true unity in the country.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA