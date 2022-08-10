ajc logo
Readers write

Healthcare marketplace important to Georgia’s small businesses

The recent actions by Gov. Brian Kemp to block Georgians from healthcare.gov is cruel.

As a small business owner, this hits home because, like many other small entrepreneurs, I struggled to access health coverage due to the cost. The Affordable Care Act and healthcare.gov opened the door for all my employees to access quality and affordable healthcare plan options.

Despite the many obstacles and financial stresses created by the pandemic, my husband and I committed to providing ongoing health insurance for our employees because we knew it was the right thing to do.

As a small business, our employees are like family. We do our best to provide for our small community while also ensuring that our American dream can continue to thrive. My employees shouldn’t have to choose between being uninsured or navigating paying for a catastrophically expensive individual plan.

I’m asking Georgia policymakers to protect an inclusive healthcare marketplace and disavow a flawed proposal that would lead to more uninsured Georgians.”

ELAINE READ, ATLANTA

What columnist Pitts really wants is division, not unity

Leonard Pitts Jr. never tires of being tiresome. Upon seeing the title of most of his columns, many readers could readily fill in the blanks of what will follow: a gallimaufry of venom, victimhood and self-anointed moral superiority.

As do many on the left, Pitts clamors about a need for unity. Yet, he takes every opportunity to drive political wedges, as in statements such as “the radical right (pretty much the only right there is)” in his “Abortion ruling to revive ‘massive resistance’ drive” (Opinion, July 24).

What he and they really want is for everyone to agree with them, thereby achieving their sought-after unity. But Pitts’ forte clearly is alienation, not unification. Pitts’ livelihood would crumble if there were true unity in the country.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

