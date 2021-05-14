Readers Write

We must focus on long-term solutions for labor issues

“Ways to fix Georgia labor issues,” Insights, May 13) offers concise self-described short-term “solutions” to bridge the gap between available jobs and unemployed Georgians. The irony is that short-term thinking and lurching from one solution to another is exactly what got us in this situation. You see, short- term solutions won’t prepare us for the next problem, and the one after that. Problems have a way of changing constantly.

To face the current situation, we all need to be clear about the forces holding back individuals from employment. Some of these are lack of a mandate to be vaccinated as a condition of employment in order to protect all employees and their customers. Put the failure to mandate masks up there, too.

What about health care subsidies to make being well and staying well affordable? Add housing assistance funds for owners and renters so that families are not forced into multiple housing moves with associated disruptions in their employment and in schooling for their children. Don’t forget realistic child care and other dependent care subsidies so that employable family adults can afford to obtain employment, on a full-time, part-time or flextime basis. Can we please have some long-term thinking for a change?

CHRIS VALLEY, BROOKHAVEN