Readers Write

Calling someone names is childish and immature. When Sen. Perdue, through either sophomoric ignorance or a sophomoric attempt at humor, mispronounced Kamala Harris' name, he needed to be chastised. In fact, the name Kamala is of Hindi origin and means a red lotus blossom. Those who joined the joke showed how low their sense of humor has sunk. Of course, they take their lead from Trump, who coins all manner of elementary school nicknames for people he fears, like Biden. What amazes me is not that certain people lack common manners, but that so many adults in America find this practice funny and acceptable. How were they brought up? The irony is, Harris is named for something rare, revelatory and beautiful. Perdue, on the other hand, means “lost” in French. Any shred of dignity is exactly what he lost in mocking Harris.

RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA