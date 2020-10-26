Readers Write

Dems are now the defenders of traditional American values
When conservatism means anything, it values freedom, families and fairness. Republicans preach those things, but something doesn’t add up. Being truly conservative would mean conserving the environment we inherited and preserving that gift for the young. Surely it means revering American independence and unobstructed participation in electing our leaders. Our Georgia Republican Senate candidates brag about who’s the most conservative. But the word rings hollow. Is it conservative to talk about family values while voting to rob families of the security of good medical insurance? To let profiteers pollute the air, water, and land our children’s lives depend on? To put economic growth ahead of fighting a pandemic? Or to distort religious reverence into genuflecting to corporations? The values I learned in a small town in the 1950s – neighborly cooperation, stewardship of the creation, pride in American tradition – are now being defended by Democrats. – JOHN SITTER, ATLANTA
Perdue’s sophomoric verbal stunt warranted criticism
Calling someone names is childish and immature. When Sen. Perdue, through either sophomoric ignorance or a sophomoric attempt at humor, mispronounced Kamala Harris' name, he needed to be chastised. In fact, the name Kamala is of Hindi origin and means a red lotus blossom. Those who joined the joke showed how low their sense of humor has sunk. Of course, they take their lead from Trump, who coins all manner of elementary school nicknames for people he fears, like Biden. What amazes me is not that certain people lack common manners, but that so many adults in America find this practice funny and acceptable. How were they brought up? The irony is, Harris is named for something rare, revelatory and beautiful. Perdue, on the other hand, means “lost” in French. Any shred of dignity is exactly what he lost in mocking Harris.
RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA