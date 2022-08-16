How could something so unprogressive happen in DeKalb County? DeKalb County commissioners want to destroy the Intrenchment Creek Park in southern DeKalb County -- one of the nicest, most pristine parks in the county -- so that an already existing movie studio can add an addition. A new replacement to the Intrenchment Creek Park would be built atop fill dirt at a dumping site just down the road.

Now, I’m no genius, but wouldn’t it make a lot more sense for the studio to be the one told by the commissioners to build on the site with fill dirt while the public park remains where it is as a pristine public park, a place that the public can encounter healthy green space?

I think we can easily save this wonderful park and do the right thing for all by following common sense and having the park remain intact where it is, and the studio built at the new site.

WILL LANCE, SANDY SPRINGS