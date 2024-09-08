Readers weigh in on school shooting tragedy

Parents who say you want more “rights” in the classroom, now is your chance: Use your power to pressure legislators to prioritize the issues of mental health, gun accessibility and stiff punishments for parents whose kids bring weapons to school. Instead of banning library books and whining about “divisive concepts” taught in the classroom, let’s redirect our energy to keeping our kids and teachers alive and well.

Let’s hold elected officials accountable for safe classrooms. That’s a pretty basic expectation for those with the power to make it happen.

It’s up to you, parents, to make your voices — and your votes — count.

It’s time to exert parental rights for the things that matter.

DONNA KRACHE, KENNESAW

Common-sense laws needed to stop gun deaths

As a start, I would propose a “Strike One, You are Done” law.

No new gun sales or confiscation of weapons already owned for people who undergo psychiatric treatment or are prescribed medications for psychiatric disorders. Order doctors and pharmacists to alert police.

No guns can be owned by people with a history of mental illness or any criminal conviction. No weapon or confiscation of weapons if a person is convicted of battery. Enact laws that hold parents culpable if their kid kills. Hold gun owners culpable if their weapon is not secured and is stolen from a home or car. If they have a permit to carry then they should carry and not leave a gun in a car to be stolen.

MIKE RILES, ATLANTA

Let’s use laws already in place to stop shootings

The shooting at Apalachee High School could have been prevented with the laws that are currently on the books.

This suspect was previously investigated for alleged violent threats. Laws are in place to deal with this. Yet no real steps were taken. This was not a failure of the law. It was a failure to use existing tools to prevent this tragedy. So, go ahead and pass yet more gun-control laws that aren’t enforced and ignored by the mentally ill and criminals.

DEAN HEINZ, JOHNS CREEK

How many more children have to die by guns?

A big “thank you” to Patricia Murphy for her excellent Sept. 5 column, “Failing our students, one shooting at a time.”

What will it take for people all across Georgia and the nation to recognize we are no longer at war with a foreign power but with each other?

Why do we need a heavily armed citizens militia? How many kids, as well as good people from all walks of life, have to die? How many lives have to be wasted before our elected leaders take action? Why is it “unimaginable” when it happens close to home?

Guns have never made America great. They only make the gun lobby, gun makers and certain politicians rich. No amount of tears or thoughts and prayers will bring back the victims and heal their families. Keep on praying for true leadership and compassion.

SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN

Leaders must support real change to keep schools safe

While we again grieve with the families and victims of another school shooting, we have to realize thoughts and prayers are not enough. Georgia has some of the weakest gun laws in the country. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, firearms injuries are the leading cause of death for children in the United States and in our state. This year in Georgia, more than 300 children have been treated for firearm wounds, averaging more than one a day.

Legislators continue to block common-sense gun legislation that would help keep guns away from children and from others who should not have them. Common-sense policies that support safer gun storage are a first step to prevent school shootings. It’s time for our leaders to enact real change by supporting policies that keep our children and our teachers safe.

DEEDEE MURPHY, ATLANTA