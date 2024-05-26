Opinion

Readers offer ideas on how to make Atlanta the best it can be

1 hour ago

As part of our ongoing series, we’re asking readers for their ideas on how to make our great city even greater. So far, we’ve received ideas about security, community gathering spaces, the need for more grocery stores — even creating water features throughout downtown and teaching Atlanta drivers how to safely merge into traffic. Each week, we’ll share some of those ideas. As we wrote last Sunday, we’re all in this together.

Ways Atlanta can build community downtown

Downtown should have more community areas, such as large areas to enjoy a conversation, and green areas where you can sit and have lunch, with trash cans. And it should have a centralized street with shops and restaurants closed off to cars after 6 p.m. on weekdays and weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. so that people can walk freely or bike. It should also have more bike lanes on every street, and more food carts, as in New York, with breakfast in the morning and lunch in the afternoons.

Atlanta needs easy hop-on mini electric buses at no or nominal or charge; pop-up concerts or entertainment on Thursdays, Fridays, or weekends, using local talent; cheap water vending machines; and restrooms for elderly people and people with disabilities that are separate from public restrooms.

Let’s keep entertainment downtown affordable for everyone, not just the wealthy or middle class. We need more art shows of local talent, and undercover police and cameras for security.

BEVERLY GREEN-SANFORD, DOUGLASVILLE

Editors' Picks

Credit: Highto

Wife of Georgia Army reservist killed in Jordan: ‘I feel proud’

Credit: John Spink

SUNDAY'S WEATHER
‘Hottest day of the year’ bringing lots of sunshine, some showers

Credit: Contributed

Student on heart transplant list gets personal graduation ceremony at Emory hospital

Perfect attendance earns new grad free meals for life at Marietta restaurant

Perfect attendance earns new grad free meals for life at Marietta restaurant

Credit: court

Georgia’s first female appellate judge blazed trails on and off the bench
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
Intentionality is key to creating equitable opportunity in development
1h ago
OPINION
Getting the conversation started
1h ago
Readers write
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 gets top billing in Atlanta Jazz Festival
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
MEMORIAL DAY
A grandson follows in his hero’s footsteps all the way to Normandy