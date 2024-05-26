Readers offer ideas on how to make Atlanta the best it can be

As part of our ongoing series, we’re asking readers for their ideas on how to make our great city even greater. So far, we’ve received ideas about security, community gathering spaces, the need for more grocery stores — even creating water features throughout downtown and teaching Atlanta drivers how to safely merge into traffic. Each week, we’ll share some of those ideas. As we wrote last Sunday, we’re all in this together.

Ways Atlanta can build community downtown

Downtown should have more community areas, such as large areas to enjoy a conversation, and green areas where you can sit and have lunch, with trash cans. And it should have a centralized street with shops and restaurants closed off to cars after 6 p.m. on weekdays and weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. so that people can walk freely or bike. It should also have more bike lanes on every street, and more food carts, as in New York, with breakfast in the morning and lunch in the afternoons.