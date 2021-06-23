Reader Write

We have right to know about spread of voter fraud
The news outlets keep reporting that various agencies and entities continue to state that there is no evidence of wide spread voter fraud, but no one is defining what “wide spread” means. Is it a percentage of the overall vote? Is it an absolute number of fraudulent votes?
None of the news reports indicate that there was no voter fraud, so there was obviously some. What was that number or percentage? The public has a right to know, and since voter fraud is against the law, have there been investigations in to the fraudulent votes and any subsequent prosecutions? If so, the news media has been silent about them. If not, then why not?
MIKE DEAL, ALPHARETTA
Terrible vaccination rates an obvious risk to state
Although COVID-19 vaccines have been available for nearly six months, most Georgians have not received even a single vaccination shot. Nearly two-thirds of Georgians are vulnerable to this deadly, contagious disease because they are not fully vaccinated! Georgia ranks in the bottom 10 percent among the United States in vaccination rates. Despite this fact, Georgia is “open” - masks are disappearing, stores and businesses are open, crowds are returning to ballparks, sports arenas, and malls.
The risk of the terrible Georgia vaccinate rate are obvious. Those who choose to remain unvaccinated are risking their health (and their lives!). Worse, their inaction allows the virus to spread, potentially mutating into new more dangerous virus strains which place us all at risk. Post-pandemic life (and the economy) can only safely return to “normal” when the vast majority of Georgians are fully vaccinated. Choose life - get vaccinated now!
ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE JR., BERKELEY LAKE