Reader Write

The news outlets keep reporting that various agencies and entities continue to state that there is no evidence of wide spread voter fraud, but no one is defining what “wide spread” means. Is it a percentage of the overall vote? Is it an absolute number of fraudulent votes?

None of the news reports indicate that there was no voter fraud, so there was obviously some. What was that number or percentage? The public has a right to know, and since voter fraud is against the law, have there been investigations in to the fraudulent votes and any subsequent prosecutions? If so, the news media has been silent about them. If not, then why not?