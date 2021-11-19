Power Poll: Georgia leaders on COVID-19′s latest

The virus is blamed for at least 25,000 deaths in Georgia and about 767,000 nationally, to date. As of Nov. 18, some states were reporting spikes in cases, with the most pronounced increase being in the Northeast and Upper Midwest.

Power Poll, from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, does not have the precision of a scientific poll. It’s only meant to provide insight into the thinking of influential leaders across the state.

The newest of the monthly poll of local leaders again focuses on the pandemic, which has had unprecedented impact on the U.S. economy, health, schools and lives.

Community leaders who responded to the poll are divided on just where Georgia is in terms of returning to normalcy. About 39% said they are hopeful the worst is over, while 41% said the current lull could be followed by another surge in infections. Another 20% said they’re uncertain what’s ahead.

Still, about two-thirds indicated they don’t have any serious worries about the pandemic as they head into the year-end holiday season and the likelihood of more social gatherings indoors. The remaining 36% described themselves as in full COVID-19 prevention mode, taking substantial measures to protect themselves and others.

Caption Prepared Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine syringes for children ages 5 to 11 laid out on a table at London Middle School during a vaccination clinic in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Here are more details:

Power Poll questions and responses from Nov. 15-19

1. Georgia recently marked a sobering milestone of 25,000 confirmed dead here from COVID-19. With coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths now declining, where do you believe we are in the pandemic?

39% -- The worst is behind us, hopefully for good.

41% -- We may only be in a lull now, with another surge in infections possible.

20% -- I honestly don’t know.

With the year-end holidays nearly at hand, and indoor socializing likely to rise as temperatures drop, how big of a concern is the pandemic for you at this point?

14% -- It’s a minimal worry, if even that.

36% -- I’m still in full COVID-prevention mode, taking substantial measures to keep myself and others safe.

50% -- The improvement in infection and illness statistics has me feeling confident intaking minimal, if any, precautions this holiday season.

Georgia’s slowly rising rate of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 recently hit 50 percent. Given that statistic, two more-personal-than-usual questions: Are you fully vaccinated against COVID -19?

Yes – 98%

No – 2%

If you answered “No” to being vaccinated, why haven’t you taken the COVID-19 shot?

50% -- I don’t believe I’m at significant personal risk of severe infection or illness.

50% -- I worry about the safety of the vaccine.

0% -- I believe that opting out of the vaccination push is a matter of personal freedom.