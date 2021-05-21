Power Poll: Ga. leaders strongly back push for continuing COVID vaccination

Earlier this month, Steve Wrigley, chancellor of the University System of Georgia, said students and employees at the state’s 26 public colleges and universities would be “strongly encouraged” but not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester.

While the majority of Power Poll respondents favored mandatory vaccinations for college students, about 22% said they considered it a likely overreach by educators and/or government. Another nearly 7% said such an edict would be an unacceptable affront on individual rights and liberty.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman is among those who favor encouraging, but not mandating, vaccinations.

“It is a personal right to decide one’s own healthcare, and public institutions have no place in mandating otherwise for access,” Freeman wrote in an email to Power Poll. “For those of us who are vaccinated, and I am, unvaccinated pose little risk to me. It is a personal choice and should be respected.”

Jeff Iannone, president and CEO of AIM Associates in Savannah, said he doesn’t see this “as an issue moving forward.

“If someone is fearful of COVID, they have every opportunity to get the vaccine, and they will be protected so it shouldn’t matter what anyone else does,” he said in an email.

More than half of poll respondents (about 58%) said vaccine hesitancy is risky, even dangerous to public health and should be discouraged. About 31% said taking the vaccine is a personal decision that should be respected and not subject to any repercussions, while another 11% said the drumbeat over vaccine hesitancy is a “predictable result” of weariness over a disease that has proven less deadly than expected.

Randy Lewis, managing director and company owner of Fitzpatrick and Lewis Public Relations in Atlanta, said he believes vaccine hesitancy “is vastly overstated by reason of politics, not public policy.

“And, to the extent it does exist, I believe the greatest problem is still the perception of cattle-call inoculation sites; and the consistently terrible and routinely contradictory public information issued by a CDC that has shown itself to be massively unreliable,” Lewis wrote in an email. “As a lifelong public relations communicator/consultant, I’d fire them if they were my client.”

Asked to weigh in on vaccinations for youngsters, ages 12 to 15, most respondents (68%) said they agree with this. About 12% said they have children in this age group who are or will be getting the vaccine.

Nearly 16% said the potential risks to children should be fully explored before the launch of any campaign to push these vaccinations. About 3% said their children in this age group will not be vaccinated for COVID-19.

05/20/2021 — Dalton, Georgia — Larry Hall, 12, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot during a visit to the Whitfield County Health Department in Dalton , Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

COMMENTS:

Roosevelt Council Jr., chief financial officer with the city of Atlanta’s Office of Finance: “Herd immunity is a crucial step to reclaiming the freedom we all cherish.”

Shirley Franklin, former mayor of Atlanta: “The Coronavirus is a reminder we are connected and dependent on each other all over the world.”

Ben Burnett, Alpharetta city councilman, Post 2: “A taxpayer-subsidized institution should exist to serve the residents. Forcing someone to get a vaccine lacks respect for individuals with CDC-acknowledged preconditions…”

David Banks, Cobb County school board member, Post 5: “Let’s move on.”

POLL RESULTS:

Some colleges and universities in Georgia are moving to mandate COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for returning to campus this fall. Are such mandates:

An appropriate balance of private and public interests and rights that’s necessary to get back to in-person instruction? 71.0%

A likely overreach by educators and/or government? 22.4%

An unacceptable affront to individual rights and liberty? 6.6%

Vaccine hesitancy remains strong among many Georgians, according to health experts and a poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Is vaccine opposition:

A personal decision that should be respected, with no repercussions imposed? 31.2%

A risky, or even dangerous, threat to public health that should be discouraged? 57.8%

A predictable result of weariness over a disease that’s proven less deadly than many feared? 11.0%

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for use on kids ages 12 to 15. What are your thoughts on this next phase in the coronavirus fight?

It’s a welcome move for public health and should be encouraged. 68.8%

I plan on vaccinating my adolescent kids asap. 12.3%

I do not plan on pursuing vaccinations for my 12-year-old, or eligible teens. 3.3%

I believe there could be potential risks to inoculating children that should be thoroughly explored before campaigning hard to inoculate adolescents. 15.6%

---------------------

Read more on the backstory: Georgia colleges: Emory, Atlanta’s HBCUs to require COVID vaccine for students (ajc.com)

Georgia public colleges encourage but won’t require COVID vaccines this fall (ajc.com)