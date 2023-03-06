Opinion/Solutions: 3 ways schools can better counsel kids

Once districts disentangle their support staff, they may realize they already have what they need — or, at the very least, will be clear about the hole they need to fill.

Second, districts need to engage in community partnerships. With just 8% of districts meeting the 500-students-per-counselor ratio recommended by the National Association of School Psychologists, there’s no way to hire enough mental health professionals outright. Creating partnerships with local mental health professionals can provide much-needed capacity, and by including local organizations attuned to a community, schools can better meet students’ needs.

Third, districts should consider telehealth services. It’s rare for one or even several community partners to be able to meet the mental health services needs of an entire district. We recently worked with a large district that hired additional counselors, embraced community partnerships and still found it wasn’t enough to meet the increased demand . Implementing a telehealth option enabled them to scale up quickly to better meet students’ needs.

The key was prioritizing family communication, in multiple languages, to help parents better understand teletherapy. The district can now serve additional students during and after school hours and without the need for families to drive their children across town for an appointment.

