Opinion/Editorial: Yes, your vote really does count

We can assure you that it does.

But don’t just take our word for it.

Remember the promises made by a Georgia elections official and the associate director of a national think tank – both of whom are working with Democrats and Republicans on bipartisan efforts around election integrity:

“As we approach the November election, voters and candidates alike can rest assured knowing that their local election officials are working hard to administer their elections with the respect and integrity that our democracy deserves.”

Or the observations of one of your fellow voters, who cast her ballot earlier this week at the North Fulton Government Center in Sandy Springs.

“I think we have the safest elections in the country,” she told us.

Or the testimony before Congress by Brad Raffensperger, a Republican and Georgia’s top elections official, who vigorously defended the integrity of our state’s election.

“We want to make sure people have confidence in the election systems. If you lose, lose with dignity,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s important that people hear that.”

Or the fact that Georgia recounted ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election by hand – a painstaking task.

As Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state’s new voting system for the secretary of state’s office, reminded Georgians at the time: “Every single vote was touched by a human audit team and counted.”

Getting back to this year’s elections, a new poll released this week found that 71% of registered voters across the United States think the future of our country is at stake when they vote in November’s midterm elections.

So, yes, your vote is important.

And in Georgia, the stakes are particularly high: We will not only elect a governor, but we will also shape the makeup of Congress.

Elections have always been a cornerstone of our Democracy.

Let’s keep it that way.

Cast your ballot – and remain confident that, yes, your vote does count.

The Editorial Board.

MAKE AN INFORMED VOTE

An informed voter is a smart voter. So, before heading to the polls, learn more about the issues by visiting our Voters Guide. Working together, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Civic Circle invited candidates for office to share their views on the issues voters care about most. The AJC and the ACC are committed to educating Georgia voters on their choices in this pivotal, historic election. Go to ajc.com or atlantaciviccircle.org to view this free resource.

LEARN MORE

Voters can find their early voting locations, Election Day precincts and sample ballots through Georgia’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Early voting locations will be open every weekday and two Saturdays in every county from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. Some counties are offering early voting on Sundays.

Voters can also apply for absentee ballots until Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 8.