Opinion: Work to cure cancer’s disparate toll

Early detection plays a critically important role here. With routine cancer screening — an examination or test when you are not experiencing any signs or symptoms — you can detect cancers in the earliest stages, when there are more options for treatment and better outcomes are more likely. In some cases, screening can also be preventive. For example, if you have a colonoscopy to screen for colorectal cancer, your doctor can find and remove precancerous polyps before they ever develop into cancer. The five-year survival rate for cancers detected early is 89%; in late stages, it is 21%.

Unfortunately, colorectal cancer screening rates for Black Americans are not where they need to be. Black adults over age 50 are less likely than whites of the same age group to have been screened for colorectal cancer and have a higher mortality rate when they are diagnosed. We can change this, but it will take all of us having uncomfortable conversations and advocating for our health —together.

During the pandemic, many of us had to put off or reschedule routine cancer screenings, but putting off these screenings can have dire consequences. Health care providers have implemented new setups and precautions so you can get screened safely, and now it is time to get those screenings back on the books.

A Prevent Cancer Foundation survey found that 52% of American adults who had an appointment scheduled have missed, postponed and/or canceled routine medical appointments because of COVID-19; Black Americans are most likely to have missed those appointments.

If you missed a routine mammogram, Pap test, colorectal cancer screening, lung cancer screening, skin check or dental appointment, act now to get that appointment back on the books. Make an appointment and keep it. Learn more about screening guidelines at preventcancer.org and talk to your health care provider about your risk factors and screening options to determine the best tests for you. The best test is the one that gets done.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional District.